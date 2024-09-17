Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Sept 17

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 17 * SC said it was disturbed by the findings given in a status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the rape and murder of trainee doctor at R G Kar government hospital in Kolkata but refused to divulge the details, saying any disclosure may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

* There will be no demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, till October 1 without its permission, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while observing that even one instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.

* SC refused to grant bail to a Chinese national accused of operating an international crime racket while overstaying his visa and engaging in other unlawful activities, saying the charges against him are "very serious" in nature.

* SC sought the responses of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and the state government on a plea against withdrawal of consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the disproportionate assets case against him.

* SC junked a plea of a US-based physicist challenging a provision of the Atomic Energy Act which bars private parties from obtaining a license to deal in nuclear materials, saying they are capable of being misused, including for making bombs.

* SC directed free online encyclopedia Wikipedia to remove the photograph and name of the resident doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar government hospital in Kolkata.

* SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking exemption for lawyers from wearing black coat and gown in courts during summer, saying there has to be some dress code and they cannot wear ‘kurta-payjama’, a traditional Indian outfit of a loose-fitting tunic.

* SC junked a plea seeking the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

* SC asked the Muslim parties to apprise it whether an appeal before a division bench of Allahabad High Court would lie against the single-judge order which rejected their petition challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

* SC closed criminal proceedings against 30 Army personnel accused of killing 13 civilians in a 2021 botched operation to ambush militants in Nagaland's Mon district. It also said the case may be taken to its logical end if the Centre sanctions their prosecution.

* SC gave bail to Sunil N S, the main accused in the 2017 actress assault case in Kerala in which actor Dileep is also an accused.

* SC sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response to a plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan seeking relaxation of a bail condition of reporting to police every week in a UAPA case registered against him. PTI SJK HIG