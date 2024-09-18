Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Sept 18

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 18 *Describing the issue of political parties promising freebies during elections as "very important", the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will not delete from its list of businesses pleas filed against the practice.

*SC said it will consider listing for hearing the pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.

*SC said it will list for hearing an interim plea of the Punjab government seeking release of over Rs 1,000 crore urgently by the Centre on account of dues claimed by the state towards the Rural Development Fund.

*SC deferred to October 3 the hearing on a question whether its 2022 verdict upholding the Enforcement Directorate's powers to arrest and attach property under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act required any reconsideration. PTI SJK HIG