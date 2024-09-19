Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Sept 19

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 19 * The Centre told the Supreme Court that it will be providing some details next week concerning the collegium’s recommendations on the appointment of chief justices in several high courts in the country.

* SC reserved its verdict on the customs department's plea seeking a review of its 2021 judgement that had held that officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have no authority to seek recovery of duties on goods already cleared for import by the customs.

* Granting anticipatory bail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is a "very serious" issue and "unheard of", the SC said.

* In a jolt to telecom firms, the Supreme Court has dismissed a batch of pleas filed by companies, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, seeking correction of alleged errors in the Adjusted Gross Revenue.

* Google LLC told the Supreme Court that the arguments in the case related to the tech giant's alleged anti-competitive practices in the Android mobile device matter may take five-six days.

* Nearly 37,000 Supreme Court judgements since Independence have been translated into Hindi and now the process is underway to translate them in other regional languages, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said. PTI SJK HIG