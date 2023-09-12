Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 12:

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 12: * SC referred to a constitution bench of at least five judges a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the IPC provision on sedition, a month after the Centre introduced in Parliament bills to replace the colonial-era penal statutes IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act, proposing among other things the repeal of the sedition law.

Advertisment

* The National Medical Commission (NMC) told the SC that diagnosis of mental illness can no longer be a bar for pursuing MBBS course and such aspirants may be considered for quota benefits in future after "better methods of disability assessment" are devised.

* SC granted protection from any coercive action to a retired colonel against whom an FIR was lodged by the Manipur Police allegedly on the basis of the contents of his book published in January 2022.

* SC refused to entertain a plea by disgraced self-styled godman Asaram, serving life term in a rape case, for suspension of sentence. * SC extended till September 25 the interim bail of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

* SC adjourned for four weeks the hearing on a plea filed by former JNU student Umar Khalid seeking bail in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020. PTI MNL CK