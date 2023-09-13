Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 13

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 13: * SC refused to interfere with the Delhi government's order putting a comprehensive ban on manufacturing, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city, saying people's health is important.

Advertisment

* A media trial may result in "deflection of cause of justice", the SC observed and directed the union home ministry to prepare within three months a comprehensive manual on how police should brief journalists about criminal cases.

* The Centre told the SC that the consultative process on the proposed amendment in the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 is going on, prompting the apex court to defer the hearing on the issue involving the appointment of arbitrators.

* SC asked the Union government if a change in law is warranted on the legal question of whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.

Advertisment

* SC said the two separate petitions seeking a probe into the alleged fake encounters in Gujarat from 2002 to 2006 will come up for hearing after the next week.

* SC has upheld the conviction and life sentence awarded to two people for murdering a woman in West Bengal in 1993 for performing "witchcraft" while rejecting their contention that they had no common intention to kill her.

* SC has quashed criminal proceedings against the DBS Bank in a case of alleged misappropriation of fixed deposits, observing that allowing its prosecution will amount to travesty of justice. PTI MNL MNL CK CK