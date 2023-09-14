Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 14

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on September 14: * SC asked Delhi police not to issue temporary licences for sale and storage of any kind of firecrackers, saying when the city government has banned all firecrackers no distinction can be made on the basis of whether it is green or not.

*There are some convicts who are "more privileged", the Supreme Court said while hearing pleas challenging the grant of remissions to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

* The SC has been urged to consider imposing a life ban on convicted lawmakers in certain offences mentioned in the Representation of the People Act as they should be "much more sacrosanct and inviolable" than other citizens.

* The SC slapped Rs 2,000 as costs on an advocate on record for sending an "unprepared" junior to court in his place for seeking adjournment.

* Courts cannot convict an accused and acquit the other when there is identical evidence ascribing the same or similar role, the Supreme Court has said while acquitting four people who were sentenced to 10 years in jail for alleged offences including dacoity with murder.

* The SC upheld Lakshadweep administration's decision to exclude meat products, including chicken, from the midday meal menu for school children, saying the court cannot decide on what food should be eaten.

* A man, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his 81-year-old grandfather, has been acquitted by the Supreme Court which said his "weird and abnormal action" was clearly indicative of the fact that he was suffering from insanity at the time of the incident. PTI MNL NB