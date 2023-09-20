Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 20

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on September 20: * The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to re-examine its 1998 judgment granting MPs and MLAs immunity from prosecution for taking bribes to make a speech or vote in Parliament or state legislatures.

Advertisment

* The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked whether the convicts have a fundamental right to seek the grant of remission while hearing pleas challenging the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

* The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted for hearing on November 21 the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of extending reservation to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in Lok Sabha and the state assemblies beyond the original 10-year period contemplated in the Constitution.

* The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will commence hearing on October 17 to examine the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam. PTI SJK RHL