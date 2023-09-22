Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 22

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on September 22: * SC agreed to hear a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark, which the petitioner likened to hate speech.

* Dismayed over "disappointing" standards of police probe across the country, the Supreme Court has said it was high time a consistent and dependable code of investigation was devised along with mandatory procedure for investigators to ensure guilty do not walk free on technical grounds.

* SC refused to entertain a PIL seeking an independent audit of source code of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used by the Election Commission, saying no “actionable material” was placed to indicate that the poll panel was in breach of its “constitutional mandate”.

* The Manipur government told the SC it has filed a status report on recovery of arms from "all sources" in the ethnic violence-hit state.

* SC refused to entertain a plea by 'Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust' seeking a survey of the Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque premises in Mathura to determine whether it was built on a pre-existing Hindu temple.

* SC extended by three weeks the protection from arrest to a professor in a criminal case lodged in Manipur for his alleged hate speech and asked him to approach the high court for reliefs including the quashing of the FIR.

* SC rejected petitions seeking permission to allow manufacture and sale of firecrackers containing barium and joint fireworks.

* SC said it would list pleas on the issue of marital rape for hearing in mid-October. The pleas raise the legal question of whether a husband enjoys immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex. * Courts cannot run the affairs of the Army, the SC observed while hearing a petition filed by a woman colonel who was given the charge of a company of soldiers which is ordinarily commanded by a major, two ranks her junior. * SC asked the Centre to file an affidavit within three weeks in response to a plea which sought setting up of a protocol for handling of dead bodies in disaster and non-disaster situations.

