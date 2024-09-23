Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 23

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, September 23: * In a path-breaking judgment, SC held mere possession of any child pornographic material will constitute offences under the POCSO and the IT laws even if they are not disseminated further.

* Stressing the need to address misconceptions around sexual health, SC said promoting a comprehensive understanding of the benefits of sex education was essential for reducing the incidence of sexual crimes in the country.

* BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday moved SC seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

* The Himachal Pradesh government sought the dismissal of the Punjab government's suit in the Supreme Court by which it has sought to restrain the hill state from taking over the control of the Shanan Hydropower Project upon expiry of the 99-year lease agreement.

* SC said it listed for Tuesday pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.

* SC said it will hear on October 1 a case it has initiated on its own following the rape and murder of a resident doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing protests by doctors in West Bengal. PTI PKS HIG