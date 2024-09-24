Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 24

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 24: * SC dismissed the Punjab government's appeal against a high court verdict quashing its decision to expand the definition of 'NRI quota' for admissions in undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state. "This fraud must come to an end now," the apex court said.

* SC told NCPCR not to drag the apex court in its agenda over a plea seeking an SIT probe into cases of children allegedly sold by shelter homes in Jharkhand of the Missionaries of Charity founded by Mother Teresa.

* SC asked the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas to explain the steps being taken to curb air pollution due to crop residue burning.

* SC sought responses from the 2017 Unnao rape survivor and her family members on the Centre's plea seeking withdrawal of CRPF security cover provided to them following the court's order in 2019.

* SC refused to grant urgent hearing on a plea filed by businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall, who has challenged the Delhi High Court's verdict denying him bail in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. * The Centre urged SC not to hear this week the pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex.

* A high court is empowered to entrust the investigation of a case to the CBI but it has to come to a reasoning as to why it finds that probe in the matter by the state police was not fair, SC said.

* SC refused to interfere with the Kerala High Court verdict which had set aside an order transferring to the CBI the probe into a 2018 murder case.

* SC dispensed with the personal appearance of the principal secretary of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and private contractors in a case related to the large-scale felling of trees in Delhi's Ridge area. PTI PKS RPA