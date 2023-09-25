Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 25

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on September 25: * There cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised on the ground that he belongs to a particular community, the SC said, as it pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for shoddy probe in a case where a Muslim schoolboy was allegedly slapped by his classmates on the instruction of his teacher in Muzaffarnagar * SC directed the Unique Identification Authority of India and the Manipur government to take steps to ensure that Aadhaar cards are provided to people displaced due to the bloody ethnic conflict in the state whose records are already available with the UIDAI * We are a "people's court" and giving a hearing is part of the healing process, the SC said while asking the members of the Bar in violence-hit Manipur to ensure no lawyer is denied access to the court proceedings in the state * SC told former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, an accused in a money laundering case, to not make pendency of the proceedings before the apex court a ruse to delay the trial in the case * SC asked the Centre to respond to a plea which sought that quantum of assistance to persons with disabilities should be 25 per cent higher than those given to others under similar social welfare schemes. PTI ABA SZM SZM