Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 26

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on September 26: * With 70 collegium recommendations still stuck with the government, the SC expressed its dismay over the "delay" in the appointment of judges and asked the attorney general to use his office to resolve the issue.

* SC asked the Enforcement Directorate to not summon BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case till it hears her plea on November 20.

* SC took note of the "urgent need" to ensure filling up of 275 vacancies for the post of junior civil judge in Haryana and directed the state to take necessary steps within two weeks to ensure that the recruitment is conducted. * SC relaxed the bail conditions of Ashish Mishra, a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, to enable him to visit and stay in the National Capital Region (NCR) to look after his ailing mother and for the treatment of his daughter.

* SC referred to a seven-judge bench the issue of reconsidering the correctness of a verdict delivered by a five-judge bench which had said that unstamped arbitration agreements are not enforceable in law.