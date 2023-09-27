Important cases heard by Supreme Court on September 27

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on September 27: * SC said it will not restrain the trial court from dealing with a plea seeking police custody of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu as it announced a new bench will hear his petition for quashing the FIR in the alleged Rs 371 crore scam in the state's Skill Development Corporation on October 3.

* SC tagged a plea, which has sought registration of an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark, with another similar pending petition.

* The Chhattisgarh government withdrew from the SC its plea challenging on the ground of jurisdiction the Enforcement Directorate's action against state government officials in a money laundering case.

* SC extended till October 5 the stay granted by the Bombay High Court on the implementation of its verdict granting bail to activist Mahesh Raut, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

* SC ordered a common compilation of submissions be filed by both the parties in a petition by Delhi government challenging the central government's law establishing pre-eminence of the lieutenant governor over the elected AAP dispensation in controlling services in the national capital.

* SC refused to entertain a plea of the Gymnastics Federation of India and asked it to approach the Delhi High Court instead for reliefs pertaining to the elections for the sports body scheduled for Thursday. PTI ABA NB