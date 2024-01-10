Important cases heard by Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 10

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 10: * Several petitions were filed in SC seeking review of its December 11 verdict upholding the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir * Mere fact that some part of administration of an educational institution is also looked after by non-minority officials does not "dilute" its minority character, SC observed while hearing the hugely disputed minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) * Terming as "grossest of contempt" the police remand of a Gujarat businessman after it had granted him anticipatory bail, an exasperated SC issued notice to police officials and a judicial magistrate of Surat and ordered them to be present before it on January 29 * SC adjourned till January 24 hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020. PTI PKS SZM