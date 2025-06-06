Important cases heard by the SC on Friday, June 6: * The SC allowed the National Board of Examination (NBE) to conduct on August 3, the NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift in line with the top court's directions.

* The SC asked the Jharkhand High Court to reconsider the plea of a single parent woman judicial officer challenging the denial of her child care leave request.

* The SC refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Bombay High Court order which permitted animal slaughter for Eid-ul-Azha and Urs at a 'dargah' at Vishalgad fort in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.