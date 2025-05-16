Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, May 16

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday: * The Supreme Court held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society in the city.

*The Supreme Court refused to entertain a PIL alleging circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The PIL sought setting up of a court-monitored expert panel for drafting a model law to deal with such online content.

* The Supreme Court refused to examine a couple of fresh pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying everybody wants name in newspapers.

*The Supreme Court relaxed the bail condition imposed on MLA Abbas Ansari in a UP Gangsters Act case, allowing him to stay home in Ghazipur when he visits his Mau constituency.

* The Supreme Court directed all high courts to either frame or amend rules on the functioning of court managers and submit it to the respective states for approval within three months.

* The Supreme Court posted on May 19 the plea of Madhya Pradesh BJP minister Vijay Shah booked by police for his remarks targeting Col Sofiya Qureshi.

* The Supreme Court rapped the petitioners who claimed 43 Rohingya refugees including women and children were dropped in the Andaman sea for deportation to Myanmar and said "when country is passing through a difficult time, you come out with fanciful ideas". PTI SJK HIG