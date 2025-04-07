Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Monday

Important matters heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, Apr 7 * The SC agreed to consider listing for urgent hearing the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

* Dismayed over the filing of FIRs by the state police in civil disputes, the SC said there was a "complete breakdown of the rule of the law in Uttar Pradesh" as the criminal law was set in motion “day in and day out” in such cases.

* The SC refused to examine a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India for a 100 per cent manual counting of voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips in addition to electronic counting by the control unit.

* The SC refused to interfere with an order restraining the police team to file a chargesheet against a former senior police official and state officers for allegedly threatening a businessman to sell his family's shares in a private firm.

* The SC closed a matter over the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in holding last year's NEET-UG after the Centre assured of implementing exam reforms suggested by its expert panel.

* The SC directed the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to consider afresh the quantum of compensation payable under an insurance policy to a company for its losses in 2005.

* The SC refused to examine a plea of the ED against the bail granted to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's close aide and businessman Amit Katyal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Indian Railways.

* The SC directed Amtek Group former chairperson Arvind Dham to surrender in jail by 10 am on April 8 in connection with a Rs 2,700-crore bank fraud case. PTI MNL HIG