Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Nov 10

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, November 10: * The SC made it clear that the decision on introducing the odd-even car rationing scheme in the national capital has to be taken by the city government and pulled it up for shifting the burden onto the court.

* The burning of crop residue in Punjab and other states adjoining Delhi must stop for which a "carrot and stick" policy is needed, the SC asserted on Friday, warning "everybody's children" will suffer if authorities betray hesitancy in taking punitive action.

* Terming as a "matter of serious concern" the alleged delay by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in giving assent to bills passed by the assembly, the SC sought the Centre's response on the state government's petition accusing the Raj Bhawan of "sitting over" 12 legislations.

* "You are playing with fire," the SC told the Punjab governor, as it held that being the titular head of the state he cannot cast doubt on the validity of an assembly session or withhold his decision indefinitely on bills passed by the House.

* The SC castigated the Uttar Pradesh government for not complying with its order to depute an agency for counselling the Muslim boy and his classmates who were allegedly instructed by their school teacher to slap him for not completing his homework.

* The SC granted protection from arrest to two journalists who have challenged the summons issued to them by the Gujarat Police in connection with an article allegedly written by them on Adani Group.

* The SC refused to stay the proceedings before the Allahabad High Court on suits related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, saying it will not be fair to interfere with the high court order without hearing both the sides.

* The Nagaland government told the SC that the state assembly has passed the bill reserving 33 per cent of the seats in urban local bodies (ULB) for women and the election process will be over by April 30 next year.

* The SC refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to make guidelines for "protection" of Hinduism in India.