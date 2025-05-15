Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 15:

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday: * The SC directed all the states and union territories to constitute special investigation teams to examine if any reserved forest land was allotted to any private parties for non-forestry purpose.

* The SC agreed to hear a fresh plea of Vodafone Idea seeking waiver of around Rs 30,000 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

* The SC said it would on May 20 hear the point of interim relief in the challenge to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

* Every word uttered by a minister has to be with a sense of responsibility at a time the country is undergoing "such a situation", the SC said as it reprimanded Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah who is facing an FIR for his remarks targeting Col Sofiya Qureshi.

* The SC directed the Centre to set up on "top priority basis" dedicated POCSO courts to exclusively deal with cases of sexual offences against children.

* The SC upheld the life term given to criminal-turned-politician Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla for the murder of former RJD minister Brij Bihari Prasad in Patna in 1998.

* President Droupadi Murmu has posed 14 crucial questions to the Supreme Court over its April 8 verdict that fixed timelines for governors and the President to act on bills passed by state assemblies.