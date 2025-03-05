Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 5: * The SC issued a contempt notice to the Punjab chief secretary for failing to implement a three-decade-old pensionary benefits scheme in the state.

* The SC took exception to the alleged misuse of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds by the Uttarakhand government to purchase iPhones among other items and sought the state chief secretary's response.

* The SC directed the Taj Trapezium Zone authority to appoint the Forest Research Institute to carry out a tree census in the area.

* The SC said preventive detention was a "draconian measure" and quashed the detention orders against a duo held in a drugs case for want of prescribed safeguards. PTI MNL MNL OZ OZ