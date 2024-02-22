Important cases heard in Delhi HC on Feb 22

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, February 22: *HC asked the privileges committee of the Delhi assembly to hold off its proceedings against seven BJP MLAs who have been suspended indefinitely for interrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address at the start of the Budget session.

Advertisment

*HC said it will pass an order on February 23 on TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea against the alleged leak of "confidential" information to the media by the Enforcement Directorate in a probe against her under the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

*HC paved the way for transfer of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) from the Delhi University to the city government, after it vacated the stay it had ordered on implementation of a Union cabinet decision of 2005.

*HC asked the Delhi Health Minister and Health Secretary to appear before it in a matter relating to non-finalisation of a law to regulate clinical establishments, including laboratories.

*HC stayed an order which held that the property seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act must be returned if the investigation does not result in any proceedings within 365 days. PTI ADS SKV ADS CK CK