Important cases heard in Delhi HC on Friday

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, February 16: *HC asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to file a status report explaining the reason behind the increase in cases of dengue in the national capital in the last three months.

* HC granted interim bail for three months to Hari Om Rai, MD of Lava International mobile company, in a money laundering case involving smartphone maker Vivo.

* HC said DCPCR acted irresponsibly by filing a petition against the alleged stoppage of funding by Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on the basis of a purported press release.

* HC sought the stand of the city police on a plea by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha challenging the FIR against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations of spreading pro-China propaganda.

* HC said sexual harassment of students by teachers is serious offence that has become "widespread" and is an abuse of a position of power. PTI ADS CK