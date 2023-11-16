Important cases heard in Delhi HC on Nov 16

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 16: * Vigilance inquiry cannot be an impediment for a person to travel abroad, the HC has held while allowing a woman to travel outside the country for her honeymoon.

* HC sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a petition by alleged conman Sanjay Prakash Rai alias Sanjay Sherpuria seeking to quash the prosecution complaint against him in a money laundering case.

* HC granted eight weeks to the Centre as a last opportunity to frame a policy on online sale of medicines, saying the issue has been lingering on for long and the government must expedite the process.

* Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita approached the HC seeking direction to the police to provide her certain videos and WhatsApp chats in two cases, including one under anti-terror law UAPA, related to the communal violence during the 2020 protests against the CAA and NRC.

* HC asked the Centre to decide in a week a request to travel to Yemen by the mother of a Kerala woman who is on death row there for the murder of a Yemini national.