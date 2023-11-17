Important cases heard in Delhi HC on Nov 17

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Friday, November 17: * HC stayed the proceedings against Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Kant Munjal in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

* HC questioned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for not taking possession of two public parks next to the Jama Masjid in old Delhi.

* Members of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) are expected to show sensitivity and adopt vernacular langauge when dealing with "surrender" of a child born from incidents of alleged sexual assault and not conduct proceedings in a "business-like manner", the HC has said.

* HC has granted a last opportunity to the Delhi University to file a comprehensive affidavit on implementation of provisions of Right of Persons with Disability Act.

* HC refused to grant interim bail to businessman Amit Arora in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

* HC upheld the imposition of Rs 2.92 crore luxury tax on Delhi Gymkhana Club by the city government in 2014.

* HC granted bail to former Amrapali Group director Ajay Kumar in four cheating and fraud cases registered by the police here on complaints by homebuyers in various residential projects of the real-estate company in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

* HC refused to quash the summons issued to West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the coal pilferage case in the state. PTI SKV ADS SKV CK