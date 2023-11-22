Important cases heard in Delhi HC on Nov 22

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 22: * HC directed news portal The Wire to take down an alleged defamatory article and the offending tweets casting aspersions on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in relation to the Bamnoli land acquisition matter.

* HC dismissed a petition by para-swimmer and Arjuna Awardee Prasanta Karmakar in which he had challenged his three-year suspension, imposed by the Paralympic Committee of India for allegedly making videos of the female swimmers at the 2017 National Para Swimming Championship. * HC sought response of the Centre, Delhi Police and MCD on a plea seeking permission for holding a large public meeting at the Ramlila maidan on December 4. * HC granted time to several opposition parties to respond to a petition to restrain them from using the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). * HC observed that a spouse who has a reasonable capacity to earn but chooses to remain unemployed and idle without sufficient explanation should not be permitted to saddle the other partner with the one-sided responsibility of meeting expenses by providing maintenance. * HC sought response of Delhi BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami on a plea by AAP leader Satyendar Jain challenging the summons issued to him by a trial court in a criminal defamation complaint.

* HC asked the excise authorities here to look into allegations of presence of unauthorised pubs and bars operating in a residential area in Safdurjung Enclave. PTI ADS SKV CK