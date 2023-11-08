Important cases heard in Delhi HC on Nov 8

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, November 8: * HC sought the stand of the Centre and city government on a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the authorities to use the "proper meaning" of the term "religion" and not use it as a synonym of "dharma” in official documents.

* HC warned the city government's chief secretary of contempt action if he did not designate unencroached forest areas in the national capital as "reserved forest" within two weeks.

*NewsClick alleged in HC that investigating agencies were abusing the process of law to subject it to criminal prosecution to create a "chilling effect".

*HC refused to entertain a petition seeking to allow Chhath Puja at the banks of the Yamuna river here.

*HC quashed a December 2022 demolition notice by DDA for the demolition of certain unauthorised construction in the vicinity of Mehrauli Archaeological Park and asked the authority to re-start the process and grant a hearing to the impacted parties before taking further action against encroachment.

*HC judge Justice Manmohan said at DPIIT - CII National Conference on Ease of Doing Business that the issues which are to be decided by the Central and State governments are not being decided and everything is being left to the courts to decide. PTI ADS SKV ADS CK