Important cases heard in Delhi HC on Nov 9

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, November 9: * HC bid adieu to its outgoing Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma who took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court later during the day.

* HC sought the Centre's response on a plea seeking directions to make app-based bike taxi aggregator RAPIDO fully accessible to persons with disabilities.

* While recognising the "incredible accomplishments" of Indian athletes in this year's Special Olympics World Games, HC lamented that players with intellectual disabilities as well as the efforts of sports bodies like Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) are often forgotten.

* HC asked the city government to ensure that the re-development and beautification work carried out at Chandni Chowk is maintained and continued.