Important cases heard in Delhi HC on November 20

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, November 20: * HC expressed its displeasure over alleged non-utilisation of six newly constructed government school buildings here due to non-payment of dues as it nudged the authorities to act "quickly" for the benefit of the students * HC directed the city government to release within four weeks the ex-gratia compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of a police constable who died in 2020 after contracting COVID-19 while performing his duties * HC asked the PWD to take a call on opening a U-turn lane at a flyover near Delhi Public School (DPS) on Mathura Road and disposed of a petition * AAP leader Raghav Chadha approached the HC challenging the summons issued to him by a trial court in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami * HC sought the city government's stand on a plea to provide around 360 buses to enable students studying in several state-run schools in the Northeast district to attend schools in other districts * HC heard a PIL against an Indian Army advertisement mandating CLAT-PG 2023 score as an eligibility qualification for induction of law graduates into the Judge Advocate General Branch (JAG) branch * The Constitution has given political equality to the citizens but the society has not yet achieved social and economic justice which is still a ‘work in progress’, Delhi HC Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said. PTI SKV ADS SZM