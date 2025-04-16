Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Apr 16

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, April 16: * HC asked a trial court to fix after May 20 a defamation case filed by activist Medha Patkar against Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in 2000.

* HC set August 4 to hear Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking quashing of an FIR against him for allegedly helping an alcoholic beverage company Diageo Scotland over the ban on the duty-free sale of its whisky.

* HC pulled up Delhi Public School Dwarka for treating students with "indignity" over fee dispute by confining them in a library and not allowing them to attend classes or interact with peers.

* HC set August 1 to hear pleas over the conviction of real estate tycoons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for allegedly tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case.

* TMC MP Saket Gokhale expressed before the HC his willingness to settle issues with former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri, to whom he was asked to apologise and pay Rs 50 lakh damages in a defamation lawsuit.

* Meeran Haider, accused in the February 2020 riots case under the anti-terror law, argued in the HC that he neither attended any meetings nor was he a member of the chat group where the alleged conspiracy to incite violence was discussed. PTI SKV ADS RHL