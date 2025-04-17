Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Apr 17

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, April 17: * HC refused to hear before April 28 the pleas of Congress leaders P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram to defer arguments on framing of charges in the INX media case.

* Indian Premier League cricket team Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved the HC and accused an YouTube advertisement of disparaging its trademark.

* Hindustan Unilever Ltd assured the HC to remove from its advertisements for Lakme sunscreen, the alleged disparaging references to a competitor.

* HC lamented that it is a "shame" that Delhiites have to live in a condition where houses are built on a drain and directed removal of structures hindering the free flow of water in the Taimoor Nagar drain in South East Delhi. PTI SKV ADS RHL