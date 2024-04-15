Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 15

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, April 15: * The right to be identified by one's name or as the daughter or son of one's parents is fundamental to an individual's identity, the HC has said.

* The HC asked the Enforcement Directorate to make written submissions to back its contention that former AAP leader Tahir Hussain's plea seeking quashing of a money laundering case against him in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots was not maintainable.

* The HC was informed that a draft standard operating procedure (SOP) has been prepared for putting in place proper security arrangements during college festivals here. PTI SKV ADS NB