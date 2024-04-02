Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 2

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, April 2: * HC granted a last opportunity to the Centre and several opposition parties to respond to a petition seeking to restrain them from using the acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

* HC sought the response of an accused on a plea moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the bail granted to her by a trial court in a bank fraud-linked money-laundering case against the erstwhile Bhushan Steel Limited (BSL).

* HC transferred to itself several petitions challenging the Centre's ban on the sale and breeding of 23 breeds of ferocious dogs.

* HC asked the Centre on Tuesday to file an affidavit stating its "clear stand" as regards managing the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) affairs after the dissolution of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad-hoc committee running the suspended body.

* HC granted divorce to celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on the ground of cruelty meted out to him by his estranged wife, saying the woman's conduct towards him was devoid of dignity and empathy.

* HC directed the authorities to grant Rs 5 lakh compensation each to two acid attack victims who have lost vision in their eyes, observing that the incident has left them physically impaired for the life time.