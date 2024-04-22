Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 22

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Monday, April 22: *HC closed its suo motu case with respect to the safety of students, particularly female students, during college festivals here in view of the standard operating procedure suggested by the Delhi Police.

*HC dismissed with costs a public interest litigation by a law student seeking "extraordinary interim bail" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, calling it "totally misconceived".

*HC listed for hearing on May 15 Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

*HC sought the CBI's response on a plea by human rights activist Harsh Mander and his NGO seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against them for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

*HC said the selection process of the ongoing trials for the shooting event for the upcoming Paris Olympics will depend on the outcome of a plea by shooter Manini Kaushik who has questioned the eligibility criteria. *HC registered a case with respect to the grant of financial assistance under the Centre's Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi scheme, saying the threshold income to claim benefit was prima facie "extremely low" *HC said the government has control over functioning of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses which makes it an instrumentality of the State under the Constitution and is amenable to the writ jurisdiction of the court. PTI ADS SKV NB