Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 23

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, April 23: *HC refused to grant bail to an accused in a UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here.

*HC restrained the Lokpal of India from taking any further steps till May 10 following the filing of a CBI report on its investigation into two properties of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) allegedly linked to party president Shibu Soren.

*HC voiced its displeasure over non-supply of textbooks and other study material to students of MCD-run schools, saying it was "not a happy situation".

*HC asked the MCD to expedite the process of procurement of ultrasound machine for its TB hospital and asked it to ensure that it is made operational within 15 days.

*HC set aside an order holding that a lawyer appointed as a legal services advocate (LSA) by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) would be entitled to maternity benefit under the law.