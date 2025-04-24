Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 24

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, April 24: * HC ordered the attachment of TMC MP Saket Gokhale's salary in a defamation case filed by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri.

* HC set April 29 to hear the bail plea of Neelam Azad, the sole woman accused arrested in the 2023 Parliament security breach case.

* HC came down heavily on the Delhi government and DDA for not making any progress on the issue of construction of official residences for judicial officers of district judiciary here and warned the authorities not to test the court's patience. PTI SKV ADS HIG