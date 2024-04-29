Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 29

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, April 29: * HC dismissed a petition that had sought directions to disqualify Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for six years for allegedly seeking votes in the name of deities, saying the plea was "thoroughly misconceived" * HC said the decision of Arvind Kejriwal to continue as chief minister after his arrest is "personal" but it does not mean that the fundamental rights of school-going children would be trampled upon * HC refused to grant bail to three suspected Indian Mujahideen operatives facing trial for their alleged involvement in the September 2008 Delhi serial blasts that claimed 26 lives. PTI SKV SKV SZM