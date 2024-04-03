Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 3

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Wednesday, April 3: * HC reserved its verdict on a petition by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

* HC asked a petitioner to give a representation to the central government on his plea seeking to ensure that travel companies collecting personal data of travellers such as name and Aadhaar and passport details while booking tickets are kept confidential. PTI ADS SKV ADS SZM