Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 30

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, April 30: * HC sought response from the BCCI on a plea filed by the publishers of renowned children's comic book Champak alleging trademark infringement over the IPL naming its AI-powered robotic dog "Champak".

* HC asked BJP member Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga to file a reply to a plea of party leader Subramanian Swamy who was summoned in a criminal defamation case.

* HC dismissed a plea challenging the election of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

* HC sought responses from the Boxing Federation of India and the Centre after a plea sought the appointment of a returning officer to conduct its elections.

* HC held that mere quarrels in a marriage or family do not amount to abetment of a crime and granted protection from arrest to a woman and her son in a case of abetment to suicide concerning her husband.