Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 4

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, April 4: * HC refused to entertain a PIL seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, saying it was his personal call * HC has asked its judges to give priority to the criminal cases pending before them against members of Parliament and legislative assemblies to ensure their expeditious and effective disposal * HC asked the city police to inform it about the status of criminal cases pertaining to the riots that broke out in the national capital in February 2020 * HC has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to ban cross-gender massages in spa and massage centres * HC expressed happiness over the Delhi health minister and health secretary deciding to implement the central government statute -- The Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010 -- to regulate clinical establishments in the national capital * HC appointed its former judge Justice Najmi Waziri as the chairperson of an internal departmental committee of city officials dealing with the issue of protection of forests in the national capital * Setting aside the expulsion of a student in 2011 on account of possession of an "objectionable" video, the HC has said it was a "matter of concern" that a premier institute like JNU acted with a "predetermined intent" against him while making a mockery of the principles of natural justice and fair play * HC came down heavily on the Delhi government over lack of basic amenities in the consumer fora, including drinking water and women toilets, and accused the authorities for deliberately slashing budgets for judicial infrastructure. PTI SKV ADS SZM