Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 5

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, April 5: * HC sought the stand of the Centre on a petition by NGO Environics Trust challenging its order cancelling its registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

* HC asked the Centre to treat as a representation the plea that sought inclusion of ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy in Ayushman Bharat, the national public health insurance scheme.

* The CBI opposed in the HC a plea by former union minister Dilip Ray, who was sentenced to three-year jail term in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999, seeking to grant a stay on his conviction to contest the upcoming elections.

* HC issued notices to several YouTube channels and social media handles on a plea filed by senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia for allegedly making defamatory statements against him in relation to an incident at a Noida court where he was manhandled.

* HC directed inspection of the coaching centres operating in the Mukherjee Nagar area by a team of lawyers and the fire services here while seeking a report with respect to their status and safety.

* Circulation of fake currency notes poses a serious threat to the economy and national security and courts must deal with such cases sternly, the HC said.

* HC ruled that a wife repeatedly leaving her matrimonial home even when there is no fault on part of her husband is an act of mental cruelty.

* HC asked the city authorities to state the maximum time period within which action would be taken on complaints made on the "Green Helpline" in respect of damage to trees and said this outer limit should not exceed one hour. PTI SKV ADS NB