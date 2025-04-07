Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 7

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, April 7: * Congress MP Karti Chidambaram moved HC, seeking directions to defer hearing on framing of charges in trial court in money-laundering cases arising from alleged Chinese visa scam and Aircel Maxis scam being probed by CBI * HC began hearing batch of petitions, transferred to it from various high courts, over certain errors in CLAT-2025 questionnaire, and said "suspense and anxiety" were not good for aspirants * HC pointed out "callousness" on part of Delhi government in filling vacancies in Delhi child rights commission and directed selection process for such posts to be completed in time-bound manner * HC asked activist Medha Patkar to move sessions court to seek permission for appearing virtually in relation to her sentencing in defamation case of Delhi L-G V K Saxena * HC allowed CPWD to transplant 26 trees for expansion of Supreme Court building. PTI ADS ADS SZM SZM