Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 8

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Monday, April 8: * HC refused to postpone the Chartered Accountants exams scheduled for May this year * HC pulled up the city's education department for the "very sad state of affairs" in the government schools in its north-east district and directed that responsibility be fixed on the officials concerned for the lapse * MCD assured HC it will clear the outstanding arrears payable to its present and former employees in terms of the seventh pay commission's recommendations * HC notified it will deliver on Tuesday its verdict on a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam, challenging his arrest * HC stayed the conviction of former union minister Dilip Ray, who was sentenced to three-year jail term in a coal scam case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand block in 1999, to enable him to contest the upcoming Odisha legislative assembly elections * HC refused to allow offering of prayers during the month of Ramzan and on Eid at the demolished 'Akhoondji mosque' site in Mehrauli * HC sought a response from the Centre, the Delhi government and NABL on a PIL seeking action against pathological laboratories for allegedly illegally collecting blood and other samples and issuing false medical reports * HC remarked that a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of chief minister was filed for "publicity" and the petitioner deserved to have "heavy costs" imposed on him * HC said TMC leader Mahua Moitra cannot be prevented from defending herself against allegations made by her estranged friend in public domain as long as her statements are not objectively false. PTI ADS ADS SZM