Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on April 9

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Tuesday, April 9: * In a massive setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the HC upheld his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying the material collected by the Enforcement Directorate revealed that he has conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of proceeds of crime *HC rebuked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "casting aspersions" on the judicial process with his claim about an approver in the money laundering case against him making donations to the BJP through electoral bonds, saying the law relating to approvers was over 100 years old and not enacted to falsely implicate the AAP leader * Dismissing Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in the alleged excise scam-linked money laundering case, the HC asserted that no "special privileges" can be extended to a chief minister by an investigating agency and political considerations are not relevant to the legal process * The Congress party opposed in the HC a petition against the use of acronym INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), saying it was a "politically motivated" plea and shall be dismissed with exemplary costs.

*HC sought the Centre's response on a plea by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging its suspension