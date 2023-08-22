Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Aug 22

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, August 22: * HC temporarily suspended the look out circular (LOC) issued against media baron Raghav Bahl and wife Ritu Kapur in connection with a money laundering probe and allowed them to travel abroad next month.

* HC suspended the three-year sentence of former public servant K C Samria, who has challenged his conviction and jail term in a case related to irregularities in coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh.

* HC sought the stand of news portal NewsClick's founder and editor-in-chief on a plea by the city police seeking vacation of an earlier order granting him interim protection from arrest in a case of alleged unlawful foreign funding.

* HC granted time to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file written submissions in response to a bail plea of Sukanya Mondal, arrested in a money laundering case related to cattle smuggling in West Bengal.

* HC has voiced its “unease” over the impending closure of a case of of alleged sexual harassment of girl students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College of Delhi University in February 2020 in which the police have filed an ‘untraced report’ before a trial court.

* The Centre has assured the HC that its policy governing social media platforms and intermediaries will incorporate necessary rules and regulations to ensure the space occupied by them is free from vulgar language and profanities.

* HC has refused to entertain the State’s appeal against a man’s acquittal in a case of raping his 15-year-old wife, saying his physical relationship with her cannot be termed as rape.

* HC directed the release of several seized "end-of-life" vehicles on an undertaking by the owners to either permanently park them in private spaces or remove them from the city limits.

* HC has awarded Rs 50,000 each as compensation, to be borne by the State, to two accused who were acquitted in a murder case, saying it was a "classic example of terrible investigation" which made them suffer the ordeal of long trial and undergo incarceration for a crime they never committed.

* Discovering infidelity soon after marriage can have profound and devastating effects on the mental and emotional well-being of a woman, the HC has observed while deny bail to a man whose wife committed suicide 13 days after their marriage. PTI SKV NB