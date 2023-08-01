Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 1

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, Aug 1: * A judge of the HC recused himself from hearing a batch of petitions challenging suspension and deletion of accounts by social media platforms.

* HC has dismissed a petition seeking to direct the authorities to conduct a retest of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) – 2023 for a candidate who could not appear in the exam held on June 15.

* HC has formed a committee headed by one of its judges to examine the issue of whether a uniform election of all bar associations here can be held on one day. PTI SKV CK CK