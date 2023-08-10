Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 10

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 10: * HC directed the city police to ensure there is no sale of Chinese manjha in the national capital during the forthcoming Independence Day period, a "kite-flying season".

* HC said victim of sexual assault has to be taken to hospital by the police for medical termination of her pregnancy within 24 hours of passing of such an order. * HC said it will start hearing on a day to day basis from August 28 the appeals by the CBI and ED against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja, business entities and others in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

* HC took suo motu cognisance of an incident of alleged sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl by a cleaner at her school and sought to know the action taken by the city government and the police.

* HC sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by businessman and Aam Aadmi Party's communication in-charge Vijay Nair seeking default bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. PTI ADS CK