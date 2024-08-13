Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 13

Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, August 13: * The Municipal Corporation of Delhi informed the HC that it will not demolish any illegal structures in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy colony till August 16, when the court is scheduled to take up a related matter.

* HC asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the exclusion of penal provisions for the offences of unnatural sex and sodomy from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

* HC directed veteran journalist Rajdeep Sardesai to take down an "objectionable" video from social media showing BJP leader Shazia Ilmi purportedly abusing a video journalist.

* HC refused to grant any interim relief to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, in a defamation plea filed by him against Swami Govindananda Saraswati for allegedly making "objectionable" remarks against him. PTI SKV DIV DIV