Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 2

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, August 2: HC transferred the probe into the drowning of three civil services aspirants at the basement of a coaching centre here from Delhi Police to the CBI "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation.

HC refused to interfere with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar by the city police in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence.

A child who is pursuing his education would be entitled to maintenance from his father under the Hindu Marriage Act even after he attains the age of majority, until the time he becomes financially independent, the HC has said.

"Mercifully, you have not challaned the rainwater for entering into the basement”, was how the HC criticised the Delhi Police for not catching hold of the real culprit and arresting a SUV driver for his alleged role in the drowning of three IAS aspirants at a coaching centre.

HC said it would hear on August 5 a plea seeking action against the contractor and officials of DDA for their alleged negligence leading to the death of a woman and her three-year-old son after falling into a waterlogged drain here on July 31.