Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on August 22

Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 22: * HC sought the Centre's stand on a public interest litigation challenging an appointment to the post of executive director of Union Bank of India earlier this year * HC reserved its order on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak's plea seeking a direction to prison authorities to allow him a physical meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail * HC directed an 'X' user to apologise to Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for his "offensive" comment against him on the social media platform * HC directed authorities to ensure that no trees are cut without following due process on a land adjacent to the protected monuments of Mazar-e-Ghalib and Chaunsath Khamba here * HC pulled up the DDA over the death of mother-son who fell into a waterlogged open drain last month, as it noted that the officials did not "supervise" the work done there by the contractor who allegedly left certain portions of the drain uncovered * HC directed that every private unaided recognised school in the national capital should appoint a dedicated nodal officer for overseeing the admission process of students under the EWS or DG category.