Important cases heard in Delhi High Court on Friday, August 23: * HC expressed its concern over the "life" of those dairy owners and their livestock who are residing near landfill sites in the city and said authorities must take steps to relocate them * HC discharged the chairman and teacher of a private school in a case relating to the death of a 12-year-old student, who fell from the second floor of the school building in 2012.